Botswana: Team Readies for Special Olympics

Maun — Children living with disability converged in Maun to prepare for the Special Olympics World Summer games slated for Abu Dhabi in March next year.

The intention was for athletes from five regions to intensify training.

The athletes did exceptionally well in the previous games held at Los Angeles in the United Sates of America where they won 20 medals comprising six gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals. They will compete in sports codes such as football, athletics, swimming and volleyball.

Speaking at official opening of the games, Letsholathebe II Memorial hospital Superintendent, Dr Maxwell Mungisi appreciated efforts made by the Botswana Special Olympic officials to nurture athletes, despite struggles they encountered.

He said they outclassed themselves in 2015 bringing home medals from the world Summer Games and assured them that they would find the power to unite, to rise and to triumph again come next year.

Athletes, he said, knew what it took to achieve victory in the face of adversity adding that every year over four million Special Olympics athletes overcome the most outrageous injustice to come to the playing fields of sport in order to lay claim to their rightful place on the playing fields.

"Their secret is simple; do not compete with anyone but yourself. Just beat your best, impossible is a state of mind and so too is the choice to embrace the power within you and shatter impossible," he said.

Playing with openness and joy, he said was the soul of Special Olympics and stated that the athletes had the chance to join in sharing the secret and be the best in sports and life.

He encouraged the athletes to raise their arms in triumph and be proud to announce that Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) vision talks of inclusion for all hence the government had introduced inclusive education by opening special needs classes in over 45 primary schools throughout the country.

Botswana Special Olympic sports director, Declerk Othusitse said preparations were going smoothly noting that the team would represent the country well.

He said although it was not easy to run the games, he appreciated government's efforts, commitment and support towards the preparations.

Othusitse said that some challenges they were faced, were shortage of transport, attire for athletes, lack of resources to train coaches and appealed to the business community to come for their rescue.

Assistant district commissioner, Ramogaupi Gaborekwe encouraged people living with disability to stop undermining themselves noting that they had the ability and potential to live despite disability.

He said it was high time people realise that children living with disability had as much the same dreams and desires as those deemed to be in the mainstream of education.

He also encouraged athletes to do their best and shine as they had the potential to compete nationally and represent the country internationally.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>