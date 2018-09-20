Tanzania: 'Anti-Corruption Crusade Endears Tanzania to International Investors'

TANZANIA'S crackdown on corruption seem to have endeared the nation to the international community in a big way judging from their response to invitations for the 2nd Tanzania Oil and Gas Congress scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Dar es Salaam next week, organisers have said.

The Director & Partner of Pietro Fiorentini, co-organiser of the congress, Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that government resolve to root out the scourge and embezzlement of public funds in the past three years seem to have inspired international investors who showed eagerness to participate in the congress organised to showcase investment opportunities in Tanzania's oil and gas industry.

"The international community seems to have been impressed by Tanzania and President (John) Magufuli crackdown on corruption and embezzlement of public funds in the past three years," said Abdulrahim, the founder and Vice Chairman of Association of Tanzania Oil & Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) that brings together over 100 Oil & Gas private sector service companies and stakeholders of leading companies in Tanzania.

With estimated recoverable natural gas reserves to more than 57 tcf, Tanzania has become new frontier for natural gas production attracting major global oil and gas players.

BG Group, which was acquired by Royal Dutch Shell in 2016, alongside Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir Energy, plan to build a $30 billion onshore LNG export terminal in Lindi Region in partnership with Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

He said 68 major companies in oil and gas industry have confirmed to participate in the major convention and more than 30 countries have also confirmed to send ministers, government officers or representatives to the congress.

Apart from showcasing Tanzania trade and investment opportunities in the booming oil and gas industry, it would help to dispel doubts about government commitment to improve business environment in the country, he said.

The congress would be a testimony of a growing trust between the government and the private sector for public and private sector collaboration in economic activities, he said.

The Minister for Energy, Medard Kalemani is expected to outline the vision for Tanzania industrialisation to be powered by oil and gas and highlight investment opportunities and the latest project developments in the sector, he said.

They have also increased cooperation with University of Dar es Salaam and University of Dodoma in building capacity of students in the oil and gas industry.

According to him 50 students from 16 regions participated in an essay competition where the overall winner will be awarded a scholarship to pursue higher learning in the sector.

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Managing Director, Kapuulya Musomba said they supported organisation of the conference as it would give them opportunity to promote their activities and inform the public and investors about new developments in the oil and gas industry.

"TPDC supports the conference. We would use the opportunity to explain about our activities and new developments in the industry to the public and prospective investors," he said.

The Assistant Commissioner for Petroleum Development, Joyce Kisamo said the government was pleaded with the idea of organising major oil and gas congress for investors.

She said they would use the congress to explain about government vision and plans for development of the oil and gas industry.

The government understands that natural gas is important in the on-going industrialisation drive it planned to scale up its contribution in the electricity generation.

According to her, currently natural gas accounts to more than 50 per cent of electricity generation and it is the intention of the government to phase out use of expensive thermal power.