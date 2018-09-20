Tanzania: Woman in Court Over Fake Loan Applications, Impersonation

BUSINESSWOMAN, Masse Uledi, who allegedly posed as several public figures to fraudulently obtain money from people, has been taken to court to face seven counts of obtaining money by false pretences and impersonation.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the 41-year-old resident of Kitunda denied any involvement in the illegal transaction when the prosecution presented memorandum of facts in a preliminary hearing session.

Uledi is out on bail and the case was adjourned to October 11, 2018 when the prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita is expected to start calling witnesses after completion of the investigations into the matter.

The prosecution charges that the accused committed the offences between September and November 2017.

It is alleged that with intent to defraud, Uledi presented herself in her Facebook page as former President Jakaya Kikwete, former First Lady Salma Kikwete, business mogul Reginald Mengi and Evangelist Gertrude Rwakatare.

Within the same period in Dar es Salaam, with intent to defraud, the accused allegedly obtained money from different people by falsely pretending that the money in question was security for loans from Focus Vicoba, a fact she knew was untrue.

According to the prosecution, the accused obtained 840,000/- from Joyce Chitumbi as security of 10m/- loan, another 600,000/- from Daniel Gedalia as security of 2m/- loan, and 2,160,000/- from Lucas Kiula as security of 10m/- loan.

Presenting facts on the matter, the prosecution told the court that sometime in 2017, through Facebook accounts, Uledi issued an advertisement purporting that the Jakaya Kikwete Vicoba SACCOS, Salma Kikwete Vocoba SACCOS and Ridhiwani Kikwete Vicoba SACCOS were involved in issuing loans.

In order for one to acquire the loan, the applicant had to apply through three mobile phone numbers which were disclosed by the accused.

The prosecution alleged that Joyce Chitumbi was among the victims of this case, who requested a loan of 10m/- and was given by the accused condition to transfer to her 1m/- before her request was honoured.

On December 9, 2007, Joyce sent to the accused 840,000/- through one of the phone numbers, but when she requested the said loan no positive response was made.

It is alleged that Daniel Dangi was another victim, whose 600,000/- was taken by Uledi on three different times.

The accused is alleged to have pretended that the first 200,000/- was ten percent of 2m/- of the requested loan and the remaining was the insurance cover of the loan, but finally the sender ended upup without securing the loaned amount.

It is claimed further that Lucas Kiula was also the third victim of the advertisement displayed by the accused, pretending that Gertrude Rwakatare was the one who issued the loan. Since he wanted 10m/-, Kiula was given a condition to send to the accused 2,160,000/-.

Such amount was transferred to the accused in three installments, starting with 1m/- on November 28, 2017 and 860,000/- on September 29, 2017 and 300,000/- on October 1, 2017.

At the end of the day, Kiula did not get the loan in question.

The information in respect to the transactions reached the police headquarters through their informers where investigation was initiated and it was revealed that the accused had eight mobile phone numbers and nine different SIM cards.