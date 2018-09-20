Tanzania: SGR Project Takes Shape

. . . Contractor begins laying railway tracks

THE ongoing construction of the country's historic Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has gained yet another momentum, after the contractor started laying railway tracks, following the arrival of the first vessel carrying a consignment of 7,250 tonnes of rail a fortnight ago.

Equally, the government has revealed that it has already opened tender for procurement of freight wagons and locomotives for the envisaged electric train.

The ground breaking ceremony to inaugurate the laying of rail was graced by the Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Isack Kamwele.

Accompanied by his deputy, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, the Managing Director of RAHCO, Mr Masanja Kadogosa and the Director of Tanzania Information Services and Government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, Eng Kamwele exuded confidence that the construction of the high-speed electric train infrastructure was progressing well.

He stated that next month, another ship carrying a consignment of rail will dock at the Dar es Salaam Port.

In April last year, President John Magufuli laid the foundation stone for the construction of the railway for the first historic electric train in East and Central Africa, from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro.

The line will host a passenger train and a cargo train that will have the capacity to transport 10,000 tonnes of freight at once, and create over one million jobs upon completion in 2019.

It will also comprise 300 kilometre railway line, with 205 kilometres being the main line and 95 kilometres intersections.

And, In March, 2018, the President laid a foundation stone for the second construction phase of SGR from Morogoro Region to Makutupora in Dodoma Region, covering 426 kilometers.

The Turkish Company, Yapi Merkezi is executing the project which will enable passenger trains to travel at 160 kilometres per hour, meaning, a passenger travelling from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro will only spend one and a half hours.

The company will construct the project on a turn-key basis comprising all infrastructure and superstructure works, including technological components such as electrification and signaling.

Speaking during the inauguration of rail laying at Soga camp on Tuesday evening, Eng Kamwele said 7,250 tonnes of rail which arrived in the country two weeks ago, have the capacity to make up 60-kilometre railway line.

"We have been insisting on tax compliance by all citizens so that we can have enough money to carry out our various development projects," he said, adding that the government was procuring rail from a highly trusted company based in Japan, Nicon Steel.

According to SGR Project Manager, Eng Maizo Mgedzi from Dar es Salaam to Makutupora, 86,000 tonnes of rail were needed.

Out of which 36,000 would cover a railway line from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and the remaining 50,000 would cover another line from Morogoro Region to Makutopora station in Dodoma Region.

Expressing optimism for the progress of the project, the SGR Project Manager further revealed that the government had already opened tender for procurement of freight wagons and locomotives of the envisaged high speed electric train.

On other SGR infrastructure including electricity, Eng Mgedzi said the entire system would be incorporated in the national grid, adding that 160 megawatts of electricity were needed to operate the electric train.