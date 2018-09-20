Tanzania: SA Streaming TV Network to Open Shop in Tanzania

SOUTH African based streaming TV Network, ZMTN that is in 54 different countries plans to open shop in the Tanzania in December this year.

The ZMTN Revolt Decoder has over 300 free channels and the best thing about the Revolt Decoder it has no monthly TV subscription to watch your favourite news, movies, series, sports, music and cartoons channels.

The company will invest 306m/- and planning a late December launch. The CEO of the company, Vukile Manzi explained that when a customer purchases the ZMTN Revolt Decoder, they install either fibre internet or ADSL line or WiFi router and go to settings of the decoder and connect it with the WiFi internet they have installed at home and then start watching unlimited channels on the ZMTN Revolt Decoder.

"Number one the channels we have are nothing compared to what other companies offer. Two we open an opportunity for the film production companies in Tanzania to own their own channels for local content," the CEO said.

On the ZMTN Revolt Decoder called star films is playing local movies from all 54 African countries and Tanzanian movies will also be played in the star films.

Four the sport channels we have showcases soccer leagues. "We have tons of content, five Netflix is famous for having the latest movies and we have a movie section called movies on demand with the latest movies which you don't pay a cent to watch the latest movies.

It saves tons of money because it doesn't have a monthly TV subscription," he cited.

Tanzanians will not have to worry being in debts and not being able to watch TV if they don't pay their monthly TV and find their decoder suspended but with us its freedom and saving our customers money.

Allowing local companies and individuals to own channels will be creating business opportunity and job opportunities created by those TV Channels.

We're also setting up a TV Channel called Tanzania TV which will be based in Tanzania and which will be airing on the ZMTN Revolt Decoder which will employ more than 200 individuals