Tanzania: Join Us in GBV Crusade, World Vision Urges Clergy

WORLD Vision Tanzania has joined gender activists on the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV), and challenged religious leaders to follow suit especially to eliminate child marriages in the country.

Speaking at the National Women Forum in Dodoma recently, World Vision Gender and Advocacy Manager, Ester Mongi, pointed out that they are seriously monitoring the menace, and hence called the religious leaders to especially intensify awareness campaigns in every region countrywide.

Organised by the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), the workshop brought together women from various regions in the country to discuss and share experiences on how to fight the GBV in the country.

According to her, religious leaders have a powerful tool as the word of God in Holy Books to preach to their followers on the importance of protecting children.

She urged them to emphasize Zero tolerance approach towards child rights violations, saying: "We are calling for action to ensure children have access to protection, justice and equal opportunity."

"At World Vision, we recognize that preventing GBV is our key and strong commitment work towards gender equality.

This includes our efforts to prevent violence from occurring by addressing its root causes... increasing awareness on the problem and its impact, and improving services for the GBV survivors," she added.

The Manager said that, as part of their contributions to make a significant impact on the well-being of children, World Vision was rolling out a five year global campaign dubbed-'It takes the work to end Violence Against Children' and in all its forms, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms Mongi noted that in Tanzania, the World Vision was specifically implementing its campaign in 13 regions and 36 districts while focusing majorly on ending the child marriages.