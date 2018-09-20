19 September 2018

South Africa: How the Guptas Tore Through Red Tape to Hire Indian Nationals Illegally

analysis By Jean Le Roux

Gupta agents Ashu Chawla and Naresh Khosla fraudulently orchestrated South African work permits for Indian nationals by falsifying and backdating the Indian employment contracts on which these permits hinge.

An administrative sleight of hand allowed the Guptas to import and employ foreign labour at the expense of local jobseekers, and conveniently sidestepped the onerous legal red tape meant to protect South African workers from being overlooked in favour of foreign employees.

Chawla was a key Gupta lieutenant and director of the now-bust Sahara Computers (Pty) Ltd (Sahara Computers), as well as its counterpart in India, Sahara Computer and Electronics Ltd (SCEL).

Khosla was Chawla's co-director on SES Technologies, another Indian company belonging to the Guptas. The #GuptaLeaks show how the pair abused their positions as directors to sign off on the dodgy contracts.

Home Affairs

As Parliament's Home Affairs committee last week heard officials explain the intricacies of the Gupta family's dubious early nationalisation, it also emerged that scores of their non-South African employees were working locally using "intra-company transfer visas".

Department of Home Affairs Director-General of Immigration Jackson...

