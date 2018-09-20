South Africa: Former Durban Councillor Kessie Nair Arrested After Calling Ramaphosa the K-Word

Former Durban councillor and convicted fraudster Kessie Nair has been arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the k-word in a Facebook video.

Nair was arrested at his home on charges of crimen injuria and incitement of public violence on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

In a widely-circulated video, Nair announced that he is prepared to take a bullet or go to prison for the rest of his life.

"I... do hereby call for that k****r state president Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, yes I mean the k****r state president Cyril Ramaphosa, to be charged for frauding [sic] this nation, for oppressing this nation, for high treason, for failing and he's the source to all crime violence poor healthcare, poverty that prevails in a so-called true democracy," he said in the video which is almost five minutes long.

News24 previously reported that Nair was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in 2005. He said that it took 13 years of introspection to release the video.

"Nobody wakes up one morning and makes a statement and a video like that on social media," Nair previously told News24.

"No one in his right mind."

Nair is expected to appear in the Phoenix Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source: News24