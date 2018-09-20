Former Central Bank Governor, Milton Weeks, said he wants to get to the bottom of the missing money.

"I want to get to the bottom of this case. I think it is in the interest of the Liberian people to know what went wrong with this money business' he said.

Weeks early this year resigned as Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia.

He added, "I want for us to get to the bottom of this case. I have informed the police that I will give my full cooperation.

