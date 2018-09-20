19 September 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ex-Bank Governor Talks Tough

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Central Bank Governor, Milton Weeks, said he wants to get to the bottom of the missing money.

"I want to get to the bottom of this case. I think it is in the interest of the Liberian people to know what went wrong with this money business' he said.

Weeks early this year resigned as Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia.

He added, "I want for us to get to the bottom of this case. I have informed the police that I will give my full cooperation.

"I told the police today that I will give my full cooperation to the investigation. That is why I want for us to get to the bottom of this matter," he said.

Liberia

Sirleaf Brands Weah 'Wicked, Impugnment'

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has expressed strong dissatisfaction over what she says is the manner in which… Read more »

Read the original article on New Republic.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.