20 September 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Rwanda to Further Advance Ties With China for Common Purpose and Mutual Benefit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

The exchange visits between the heads of state of Rwanda and China and Rwandan President Paul Kagame's attendance at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit held on Sept. 3-4, strengthen the relations and partnership between the two countries, said Ndagijimana.

Rwanda appreciates the support and collaboration from China as the central African country works to achieve its development goals in key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, health and capacity building, said the minister.

By adhering to the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, and upholding the values of friendship, justice and shared interests, China will work with Rwanda and carry out more exchanges on governance and guidelines of development, said Rao Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda.

China and Rwanda will further match the development strategies and seek to harvest more fruits across multiple areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative, public health, human resources training, E-commerce, mining, law enforcement cooperation, among others, Rao said.

The two countries will further enhance collaboration in regional and international arena and uphold the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, he added.

The envoy also said Rwanda will achieve more across all areas of cooperation under the FOCAC through the joint efforts between the two countries.

Rwanda

Six Top Officials Arrested Over Embezzling Public Funds At Industrial Research Agency

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested six officials including former Director General of the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.