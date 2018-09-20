20 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Return - Eddie Yahwe Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bobi Wine's elder brother Eddie Yahwe has been arrested at Entebbe International Airport where he had gone to pick the Kyadondo East MP. He is currently being detained at Entebbe Police Station.

Bobi Wine is returning from America where he had been for three weeks seeking for specialized medical treatment after the alleged torture by SFC soldiers. He is expected to touch the ground at Entebbe Airport at 12:45pm.

Meanwhile several people including journalists have been blocked and some arrested while heading to Entebbe Airport to meet Bobi Wine.

Some of the journalists arrested are; Kingdom TV's Siraje Kiberu, NTV's Joel Ssenyonyi, Eve Muganga attached to Daily Monitor and radio Sapiensia news reporter Charles Katabalwa, among others.

Others arrested include Bobi Wine's colleague Nubian Li, former Makerere University guild president Roy Semboga, Dan Magic and Democratic party Deputy Spokesman Alex Mufumbira.

"The army and police have arrested me and other four colleagues, on our way to Entebbe Airport and have decided to detain us at Entebbe Police Station," Nubian posted on his facebook timeline.

Meanwhile, some of the opposition politicians including the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, have been put under preventive arrest.

According to police spokesperson Mr Emillian Kayima, Police will release a statement later.

Uganda

Uganda, Other EA Countries Supplying Banned Plastic Bags to Kenya

On June 22, 2018, the Environment and Lands Court ruled in favour of the plastic bag ban. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.