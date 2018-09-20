Bobi Wine's elder brother Eddie Yahwe has been arrested at Entebbe International Airport where he had gone to pick the Kyadondo East MP. He is currently being detained at Entebbe Police Station.

Bobi Wine is returning from America where he had been for three weeks seeking for specialized medical treatment after the alleged torture by SFC soldiers. He is expected to touch the ground at Entebbe Airport at 12:45pm.

Meanwhile several people including journalists have been blocked and some arrested while heading to Entebbe Airport to meet Bobi Wine.

Some of the journalists arrested are; Kingdom TV's Siraje Kiberu, NTV's Joel Ssenyonyi, Eve Muganga attached to Daily Monitor and radio Sapiensia news reporter Charles Katabalwa, among others.

Others arrested include Bobi Wine's colleague Nubian Li, former Makerere University guild president Roy Semboga, Dan Magic and Democratic party Deputy Spokesman Alex Mufumbira.

"The army and police have arrested me and other four colleagues, on our way to Entebbe Airport and have decided to detain us at Entebbe Police Station," Nubian posted on his facebook timeline.

Meanwhile, some of the opposition politicians including the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, have been put under preventive arrest.

According to police spokesperson Mr Emillian Kayima, Police will release a statement later.