Africa: Renaissance Capital Brings International, Domestic Investors to the African Deal-Making Table in Nairobi

Renaissance Capital, an emerging and frontier markets investment bank, has opened its 4th Annual East Africa Investor Conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

The three-day event which began on Wednesday will once again play host to the world's key investors and East Africa's leading companies.

The forum is an opportunity for those who view East Africa as a potential investment location to network with the region's companies looking for growth capital.

Renaissance Capital expects to conduct more than 100 one-on-one meetings between international and domestic investors, and leading corporates from different sectors in the region.

Companies participating in this year's conference come from a variety of sectors such as consumer and retail, insurance, media, utilities, oil & gas, telecoms, finance, cement production, and brewing.

The conference has been preceded by bespoke trips to Tanzania and Rwanda on 17 and 18 September, respectively.

On the threshold of the conference, Renaissance Capital completed a UGX167bn* IPO for CiplaQCIL, a Uganda-based pharmaceutical company focused on the production of high-quality and affordable life-saving medicines - a crucial humanitarian mission for Uganda, East Africa and beyond.

Monday, 17 September was the first trading day for the company with the ceremonial bell ringing on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

Renaissance Capital's Co-CEO Anna Vyshlova said, "We are holding the conference during tough times for emerging markets, but Africa is doing well. Countries that invest can overcome many other challenges."

she added that the success of this conference taking place in Nairobi for the fourth time is just one more example of how paving the way for investments can improve the growth outlook.

"We take pride in executing recently completed CiplaQCIL IPO and believe that the deal will also have a broader socio-economic impact in the region by way of improving employment, the national trade balance and ultimately the investment climate in general," she added.

The company's other Co-CEO, Ruslan Babaev, added, "Renaissance Capital is delighted to welcome key local and international investors to our conference. Our leadership in East Africa is hard to match: we acted as advisor and bookrunner in the first three IPOs in Rwanda; we executed East Africa's largest rights issue, and we arranged the first joint offering on the Ugandan and Kenyan stock exchanges. We remain committed to Africa and in particular East Africa as one of our core markets."

Renaissance Capital was named the Most Innovative Investment Bank for Emerging Markets in 2018 in The Banker magazine's annual 'Investment Banking Awards'.

Earlier this year, Renaissance Capital was named the Best in Frontier Markets by Global Finance magazine.

