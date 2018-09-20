Cameroon: Limbe Vocational Training Centre - Another Development Tool for South West Region

The South Korean built and equipped institution opened its doors to all Cameroonians in 2016.

Opened on 17 December 2016, by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, the Bonadikombo (Limbe)-based Vocational training Centre offers initial and continuing training as well as serves as a resource centre for companies and a centre for validation of acquired professional experience.

In so doing the Limbe Vocational facility trains young Cameroonians in woodwork, plumbing, welding, electricity, mechanics, office automation; refrigeration and air condition; and hotel management and tourism.

While calling for proper use and functioning of the Centre, Mr. Philemon Yang reiterated President Paul Biya's commitment to foster the employment and vocational training sector.

The PM singled out in praise the Republic of South Korea for remarkable cooperation in the sector to realise the Vocational Centres in Cameroon by constructing and equipping them, training trainers, as well as developing training programmes for trainees.

The Centre has 12 buildings including one Administrative Block hosting a Library and an Infirmary, two air-conditioned computer rooms, five buildings for workshops, each workshop having 30 individual spaces for trainees, two separate dormitories of 49 beds each for men and women, two residential equipped houses of three rooms each, and one restaurant of 150 seats.

Worthy of note is that the Limbe project was one in a trio jointly executed with those of Sangmelima and Douala at CFA 24 billion and meant to develop 14 vocational trades.