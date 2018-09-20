20 September 2018

Kenya Climb Five Places in FIFA Rankings

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenya has moved five places up in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday by the football governing body.

Kenya is now ranked at position 107 in the world with 1204 points from last month's 112th position with 1182 points.

The Sebastian Migne-coached side is 25th on the continent, while neighbours Uganda remain top of the Cecafa region, despite dropping a place down to 83rd globally and 17th on the continent.

The upward trend by Kenya has been occasioned by Harambee Stars' 1-0 win over four-time continental champions Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualifier on September 8 at Kasarani stadium and three days later beating Malawi by a similar margin in a friendly match.

Sudan, coached by former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards coach Zdravko Logarusic, is third in the region sitting 132nd globally and 34th in Africa.

Rwanda and Tanzania follow in that order at position 137 and 140 in the world, with Burundi (148) and South Sudan last in the region at 158.

Belgium join France atop Fifa rankings

Kenya's next opponent in Group "F" of Afcon qualifiers Ethiopia moved two places up to position 149 globally.

Worldwide, Belgium and world champions France sit top while Brazil, Croatia and Uruguay complete the top five places.

Kenya

