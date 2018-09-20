Congo-Kinshasa: Ebola Control in Butembo - Africa CDC Supports the Local Coordination Prevention Commission

press release

Butembo — In order to support the Congolese Government's efforts in the response to this tenth Ebola epidemic, the African Union, through the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), is contributing to this effort by providing professionals with proven skills who are actively involved in the control and eradication of the Ebola Virus Disease in Butembo city.

These professionals include experts in infection prevention and control, who are members of the Prevention Commission of the Ebola Control Coordination of the city of Butembo.

Infection prevention and control (IPC) addresses the safety of providers and patients by ensuring the proper application of measures and precautions to reduce the risk of infection in hospitals between: caregiver, caregiver-patient, patient-patient.

These measures include, among others, proper hand hygiene, the wearing and proper removal of personal protective equipment, the preparation of decontamination solutions (sanitary structures and within households); the decontamination of premises, waste management; dignified and secure burials; and the treatment of reusable materials. These measures must be applied at all times in health structures and in households, especially in times of epidemic.

Medical officers of health Dr Polydor Ngoma, Dr Bijoux Sambu, Dr Nadine Weregemere, Dr Justin Nkita, and technicians in water, hygiene and sanitation Mr. Jean Paptiste Mozo, Mr. Karl Mabunzi, Mr. Franck Upie, and Mr. Longange are the Africa CDC experts in Infection Prevention and Control who are currently working in the Ebola Control Coordination Prevention Commission in Butembo City.

Their work consists of conducting needs assessments in health facilities, building the capacity of health workers and ensuring that measures and precautions are applied within health facilities.

Since arriving in the town of Butembo, these experts have assessed eleven (11) health facilities, including three (3) in the Butembo health zone and eight (8) in the Katwa health zone, the largest in the city. They briefed 124 health workers on standard precautions for infection prevention and control.

Their daily work consists in organizing routine visits to health facilities that have already received their technical support in infection prevention and control to ensure their effective applicability. LB/ BD/ WZM

Media inquiries

Wynne Musabayana | Head of Communication | African Union Commission I E-mail: MusabayanaW@africa-union.org

Directorate of Information and Communication | African Union Commission I E-mail: DIC@african-union.org I Website: www.au.int I Addis Ababa | Ethiopia