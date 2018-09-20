20 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Nigeria: CAF Conf Cup - Rayon Off to Nigeria for Return-Leg Clash Against Enyimba

By Peter Kamasa

Both teams shared goalless spoils in their first-leg encounter in Kigali.

RAYON Sports will be looking to upset Enyimba and seal a semi-final spot in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup when the two sides square-off at Enyimba International Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams shared goalless spoils in their first-leg encounter at Kigali Stadium last Sunday.

Rayon Sports' 40-member delegation left the country on Thursday morning, at 9AM, aboard RwandAir with optimism to defy odds in the competition once more after edging out Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Tanzanian giants Young Africans to reach the round of last eight.

The team's delegation to Nigeria includes; 19 players, the technical staff, members of the club's executive committee, four journalists and a select few fans.

While star left-back Eric Rutanga is suspended for the game, the team has been boosted by the return of skipper Thierry Manzi who missed the last two games.

The eight-time Rwandan champions booked ticket to quarter-finals as Group 'D' first runners-up with 9 points, two adrift of Algerian powerhouse USM Alger.

Full 18-man squad:

Djabel Manishimwe, Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana, Thierry Manzi, Gabriel Mugabo, Francois Mugisha, Kassim Ndayisenga, Saddam Nyandwi, Nova Bayama, Christ Mbondi, Yassin Mugume, Eric Irambona, Abouba Bashunga and Abdul Rwatubyaye.

Others are; Gilbert Mugisha, Eric Rutanga, Kevin Muhire, Olivier Niyonzima, Ange Mutsinzi and Prosper Kuka Donkor.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Rwanda

Read the original article on New Times.

