20 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Illicit Liquor Suspected to Be Imported From SA Seized in Embakasi

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Liquor in plastic bottles suspected to be imported from South Africa was on Wednesday seized in Embakasi South by the Nairobi County Alcoholic Control Board packed in several cartons.

The imported alcohol was discovered in a godown in Kiang'ombe area after a tip off from the members of the public.

Embakasi South sub-county liquor committee members and law enforcement officers raided the go down as employees were loading the liquor for an unknown destination.

"We stormed the business premises only to find the illicit liquor being loaded in vans ready for distribution," said Benjamin Omondi an enforcement officer.

The company's manager Daniel Muchai has since been arrested and charged for selling alcohol in plastics contrary to Section 40 (1) of the Nairobi Alcoholic drinks Control and Licensing Act.

He was arrested with over 12 cartons containing 200 millilitres of liquor.

He was also charged with importation of alcoholic drinks without liquor licenses contrary to Section 36(1) of the Act and importation with importer's license.

Muchai denied the charges and was released on a Sh150,000 cash bail.

Nairobi Liquor Board Chairman Kennedy Odhiambo said the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing 2014 Act banned the use of sachets and plastic bottles in sale, packaging and distribution of alcoholic beverages.

"We are determined to rid the city of plastic and sachet alcohol which has been responsible for deaths of several young people," said Odhiambo.

A gazette notice published in April 2013 amended the Customs and Exercise Act outlawed use of plastic bottles in the manufacture of alcohol.

