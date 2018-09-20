Tanzania: Fastjet Achieves 94% On-Time Performances

FASTJET Tanzania has achieved 94 per cent on time performance in August thus maintaining its passengers' base and saving its valuable resources that could have been wasted in case of delays.

Maintaining on time performance strengthens relationship with the general traveller audience including corporations and business travellers.

Fastjet Spokesperson Lucy Mbogoro said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that impressive on-time performance reassures travellers of getting to their destinations in a timely manner.

"The August on time performance, which was the eighth consecutive month where Fastjet has exceeded the 90 per cent mark, implies that the airline met passengers' expectations," she said.

She said Fastjet is one of the consistently punctual airlines in the world and counts amongst the top airlines when measured against flightstats. com, a website that measures thousands of airlines globally for on-time performance every month.

During the past month we have re-created our product after listening to our customers while continuing to provide affordable fares for travel in Tanzania.

Every traveller on fastjet now receives their first bag as well as a light snack included in the ticket price.