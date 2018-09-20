20 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fastjet Achieves 94% On-Time Performances

Tagged:

Related Topics

FASTJET Tanzania has achieved 94 per cent on time performance in August thus maintaining its passengers' base and saving its valuable resources that could have been wasted in case of delays.

Maintaining on time performance strengthens relationship with the general traveller audience including corporations and business travellers.

Fastjet Spokesperson Lucy Mbogoro said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that impressive on-time performance reassures travellers of getting to their destinations in a timely manner.

"The August on time performance, which was the eighth consecutive month where Fastjet has exceeded the 90 per cent mark, implies that the airline met passengers' expectations," she said.

She said Fastjet is one of the consistently punctual airlines in the world and counts amongst the top airlines when measured against flightstats. com, a website that measures thousands of airlines globally for on-time performance every month.

During the past month we have re-created our product after listening to our customers while continuing to provide affordable fares for travel in Tanzania.

Every traveller on fastjet now receives their first bag as well as a light snack included in the ticket price.

Tanzania

Pay Up or Else, Water Bill Defaulters Told

THE Wami/Ruvu Basin Water Board has issued a one month ultimatum to individuals, institutions and industries it owes… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.