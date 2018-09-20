19 September 2018

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Africa: Chinese Gangs Fuel Illegal South Africa Abalone Trade - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chinese crime syndicates working with local South African gangs have caused stocks of abalone to be depleted at a record rate. Illegal trade in the marine mollusks extends across sub-Saharan Africa.

Demand for abalone in Asia is increasingly being met through illegal harvesting run by criminal gangs threatening the survival of the marine mollusk in South Africa, a report has said.

TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network, said Wednesday that 96 million individual abalone worth nearly $900 million (€771 million) have been illegally poached off South Africa's shores in the past 17 years.

Nearly all of the large sea snails were sent to China and Hong Kong, where it is considered a delicacy. Only around a third of abalone harvested off South Africa's coast was done legally in line with quotas and other regulations, the report said.

Links to gangs, drug trade

Chinese crime syndicates working with South African gangs have taken advantage of poverty and joblessness in Western Cape Province, in many cases combining the illegal abalone trade with drugs and other high-value wildlife products, the report said.

"Driven by sophisticated transnational criminal networks and local gangs, the illegal abalone trade has been fueled by deeply entrenched socioeconomic disparities in the Western Cape, bitterly contested fishing quotas, drugs and gang violence," the report said.

"Because of the involvement of organized crime, the apparent links to gangs in Cape Town, the links between the trade in abalone and the trade in drugs, there are also some clear negative socioeconomic impacts associated with it," said Markus Burgener of TRAFFIC in a statement.

Illegal harvesting could lead to stock collapse

The illegal trade extends across sub-Saharan Africa, with 43 percent of illegally harvested abalone coming from non-abalone producing and even landlocked countries exporting to Hong Kong, the report said.

South Africa

'Frustrating' Wait for Parents as School Sexual Predator Case is Delayed

Parents of the victims of the former Parktown Boys High School assistant water polo coach have described the wait for… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.