Uganda: Police Ban Rallies for Pop Star Politician Bobi Wine

Popular politician Bobi Wine will be met with a police escort and treason charges when he returns to Uganda. He was in the US for treatment of injuries he said were sustained while tortured by security forces.

Ugandan police said on Thursday that "unlawful rallies, processions, and assemblies" would not be allowed upon the return to the country of Kyagulanyi Ssentamu - also known as Bobi Wine.

Police said they would escort Ssentamu from the airport to his home to maintain order.

Ssentamu is returning to Uganda facing a charge of treason over his alleged role in an incident in August that saw Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was arrested and his driver shot dead in the violence that ensued. He claimed that he was later tortured by security forces, causing the injuries required medical treatment in the United States.

The 36-year-old Ssentamu has attracted a strong following among young Ugandans over his songs, which are critical of Museveni. He said the ban on rallies was evidence that the police were able to act with impunity.

