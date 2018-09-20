Namibia: Maize Murder Accused Pleads for Bail

WIDHOEK - Paulina Dreyers, a Windhoek resident accused of stabbing to death her cousin over a maize meal earlier this year, wants to be considered for bail.

Dreyers, 25, who has been in custody since her arrest in February, asked through her defense lawyer Immanuel Udjombala to be considered for bail while awaiting trial.

Dreyers faces a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act of 2003 for the death of her relative Natasha Geingos, 27. Making an appearance from custody before Magistrate Ndeshitila Shapumba on Tuesday, Dreyers was informed that investigations into her murder case have not yet been finalised. According to public prosecutor Pieter Smit, there are a few witness statements that were still outstanding.

The prosecution alleges that Dreyers intentionally killed Geingos by stabbing her with a knife on February 24. Geingos died from a stab wound to the chest in the informal settlement of Okahandja Park. The two got into an argument over maize meal, which Dreyers received from the food bank. Geingos allegedly asked for maize meal from Dreyers who refused her request upon their return from a shebeen. An eyewitness explained that Geingos poured the maize meal on the floor.

This act allegedly angered Dreyers who in a blink of an eye drew a knife and stabbed her cousin. Having committed the gruesome act, Dreyers fled to her relative's home where she was later arrested by the police.

During her first appearance in court Dreyers denied guilt, stating that she never intentionally wanted to kill her cousin on the date in question.

She explained she drew out a knife because Geingos would not stop pestering her about the maize meal.

The court postponed Dreyers' case to November 29 for further investigations.

2018-09-20 08:09:09 2 hours ago