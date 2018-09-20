20 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia On Alert for Zim Cholera - Haufiku

Tagged:

Related Topics

×

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Health and Social Services is on alert mode to deal with cholera, should the deadly infectious disease spill over from neighbouring Zimbabwe where it has killed 30 people in recent weeks.

Zimbabwe has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

Health minister Dr Bernard Haufiku made the announcement in the National Assembly this week.

The ministry of health issued an alert to health workers at all public health facilities and ports of entry in an effort to intensify surveillance, Haufiku told parliamentarians.

Although the disease has been reported in other provinces, Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, remains the epicenter.

"The government of Zimbabwe has since declared a state of emergency and public gatherings have been banned in light of the outbreak as a strategy to prevent further spread," Haufiku informed parliament.

He saidcholera is one of the immediate notifiable diseases under integrated disease surveillance and response in Namibia.

"Therefore, vigilance is applied at all times," he added. The minister said health care workers were also alerted to be on the lookout for high risk potential. "At least one staff member from the epidemiology division took part in the African Union Southern Africa coordinating regional center cholera strategy technical workshop, which deals with prevention and control of cholera," he said on Tuesday.

Cholera, just like Hepatitis E, has oral fecal route as its mode of transmission, Haufiku highlighted. "Hepatitis E outbreak in Namibia has prompted the formation of an outbreak response team," he added.

The team consists of coordination, surveillance and laboratory services, case management and infection and prevention control, social mobilisation, water, sanitation and hygiene, stated Haufiku.

"These teams have been activated in all Hepatitis E affected regions and can be used to respond to cholera outbreak should it occur in Namibia. There are educational materials available in various indigenous languages on cholera and the main one is handwashing and avoidance of gatherings and food that is cooked in masses," Haufiku shared.

The confirmation of a single case of cholera requires the formation of a cholera treatment center, he added. The last cholera outbreak experienced in Namibia was in 2013-2014 in Kunene and Khomas regions. Poor and dilapidated sanitation facilities result in sporadic cholera outbreaks in Africa.

2018-09-20 07:10:09 3 hours ago

Namibia

Air Namibia Needs U.S.$207 Million to Fix Itself

× Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.