Angola: Ministry of Health Supports Research Center Project

Caxito — The Secretary of State for Health for the Hospital sector, Valentim Altino Matias, said Wednesday in Caxito that the government will continue to support the project developed 10 years ago by the Center for Health Research of Angola (CISA) in training and capacity building of Angolans.

The official made the above comments in the presentation of the results of the CISA projects, witnessed by the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, and the governor of Bengo, Mara Quiosa.

Valentim Matias thanked the Portuguese Cooperation and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation for all they have done for the development of this important project that the Ministry of Health of Angola will continue with the work.

He assured that the Ministry of Health will make a commitment for the project to continue to grow, having requested the Portuguese Cooperation and Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to maintain the support they have been providing since 2007 for the training of many Angolan researchers.