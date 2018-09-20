20 September 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry of Health Supports Research Center Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The Secretary of State for Health for the Hospital sector, Valentim Altino Matias, said Wednesday in Caxito that the government will continue to support the project developed 10 years ago by the Center for Health Research of Angola (CISA) in training and capacity building of Angolans.

The official made the above comments in the presentation of the results of the CISA projects, witnessed by the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, and the governor of Bengo, Mara Quiosa.

Valentim Matias thanked the Portuguese Cooperation and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation for all they have done for the development of this important project that the Ministry of Health of Angola will continue with the work.

He assured that the Ministry of Health will make a commitment for the project to continue to grow, having requested the Portuguese Cooperation and Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to maintain the support they have been providing since 2007 for the training of many Angolan researchers.

Angola

Foreign Ministry Pledges Tight Fight Against Mismanagement

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, on Wednesday in Luanda, pledged to the staff of this institution that a… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.