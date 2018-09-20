Ghana: Let's Partner for Devt President to Traditional Rulers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed his government's commitment to partner traditional rulers for development.

He said elected leaders and traditional rulers have a common goal of ensuring progress and wellbeing of the people and stressed the need for them to work together.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a preliminary session before a closed door meeting with the members of the Standing Committee of the National House of Chiefs at the Jubilee House said government was determined to ensure that both parties worked for the benefit of the country.

He said the role of the two institutions was very important and stressed his administration's commitment to ensuring that the partnership yield positive results.

President Akufo-Addo added that there was the need to ensure cooperation and involvement of chiefs in national issues in order to make the partnership more fruitful.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, TogbeAfede said the house was prepared to work together with government for the development of the country.

He said the house had established an endowment fund to pool resources together to intervene in matters of peace in areas that would experience instability.

Togbe Afede explained they would invite the President to commission it when it was completed in January.

He said the house had taken its mandate seriously to ensure that they ensure peace in the chieftaincy front and that was why they were collating all outstanding chieftaincy cases from the traditional council to regional and national to be able to deal with them.

Togbe Afede added that the chiefs had also commenced the digitisation of all cases that had been dealt with for future references as it would help in the proper documentation of the cases.

He explained that this would serve both traditional authorities and the law courts in the settlements of cases.