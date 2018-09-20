South Africa: Violent Acts in Joubertina Condemned

press release

The incidents of violence and lawlessness which left one person dead during an attack of a business owner in Rondomskrik, Louterwater (Joubertina) yesterday, 18 September 2018, at about 12:45 have been strongly condemned. It is alleged that an unknown male, aged 22 entered the shop at about 12:25 on 18 September 2018, and took some items from the shelves. The shop owner approached the suspect and an argument ensued between the two. This led to a fight inside the shop in which the 22-year-old male was allegedly stabbed. He ran outside, collapsed and died. Out of retaliation, his friends went inside the shop and allegedly started to assault the shop owner and his workers. The owner and workers fled from the angry crowd. The suspects then allegedly set the shop alight.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander commended the swift response by the Joubertina police in stabilising the situation and averting further attacks. He also condemned these cruel acts and warned those involved that the SAPS will not tolerate these senseless acts of violence. "The South African Police Service will not tolerate these acts of violence and those responsible will be brought to book. I call upon the community not to take law into their own hands but to partner with the SAPS in the fight against any criminality", said Brig Lebok.

The name of the deceased will be released once his next-of-kin was informed. A case of murder is under investigation and more charges might be added. No arrests have been as yet and anyone who might be able to assist the South African Police Service with information can report it to the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Micheal Ramoshaba on 0422791601.

