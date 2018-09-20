South Africa: Humansdorp Cluster Commander Condemns Acts of Violence in Joubertina

press release

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok has strongly condemned the incidents of violence and general lawlessness which left one person dead during a violent attack on a business owner in Rondomskrik, Louterwater (Joubertina) today, 18 September 2018, at about 12:45. It is alleged that an unknown male (22-years-old) entered the shop at about 12:25 and took some items from the shelves. The shop owner approached the suspect and an argument ensued between the two parties. This led to a fight inside the shop in which the 22-year-old male was allegedly stabbed. The 22-year-old ran outside, collapsed and died. Friends of the 22-year-old male ran into the shop and allegedly started to assault the shop owner and his workers. The owner and workers fled from the angry crowd. The suspects then allegedly set the shop alight.

The Cluster Commander has condemned these cruel acts and warned those involved that the SAPS will not tolerate these senseless acts of violence. Brigadier John Lebok said: "The South African Police Service will not tolerate these acts of violence and those responsible will be brought to book". "I call upon the community not to take law into their own hands but to partner with the SAPS in the fight against any criminality", said Brig Lebok. The name of the deceased will be released once his next-of-kin was informed.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander has commended the swift response by the police in Joubertina in trying to stabilise the situation and to prevent further attacks. A case of murder is under investigation and more charges might be added. No arrests were made at this point in time and anyone who might be able to assist the South African Police Service with information can report it to the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Micheal Ramoshaba on 0422791601. Members of the community are urged to report all elements of crime in their area by calling the SAPS Crime Stop toll-free line 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with confidentiality.