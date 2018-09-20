South Africa: Limpopo Police Commits to Safer School Program

press release

Crime Prevention Strategies implemented by the South African Police Service in Limpopo have been instrumental in combating mushrooming of various criminal activities at schools around the province.

Evidently, numerous safer school campaigns were conducted to ensure that teachers and learners are cautioned about their safety during the academic periods. The project is rolled out to prevent incidents of murders, bullying, drugs, violence and alcohol abuse experienced on daily basis in the school premises.

Firstly, in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa led by Lt. Colonel Alpheus Maake, the Visible Policing Commander accompanied by the Social Crime Prevention members and the Communication officer, Sergeant Lebogang Selepe addressed Mashishimale Primary school learners about safety at schools.

Drugs, bullying, and possession of dangerous weapons were condemned with the strongest terms in order to avoid the consequences of having criminal records including teenage pregnancy. Learners were also urged to report drug dealers within their areas.

Meanwhile in Tuinplaas, the police visited Sekatekate Primary school and shared the same safety hints as in Namakgale. In Sekgosese, the campaign was led by Captain Mabunda accompanied by the Communication Officer Warrant Officer Mashao, Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Youth Against Crime (YCOP) at Mangwako Secondary school, whereby learners were informed about those crime hits.

The Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison led by Colonel Otto accompanied by the SAPS Alldays Station Commander Captain Mashava in partnership with the Department Of Education and Social Development representatives visited Alldays Secondary School and addressed learners about the following crime hints: substance abuse, human trafficking, assaults, and discipline and 300 crime hints pamphlets were distributed to learners during the campaign.

Lastly, the Vuwani SAPS comprised of relevant stakeholders and VEP personnel conducted Door to Door Campaign around their policing precinct discouraging house breakings, rape, business robberies and domestic violence.