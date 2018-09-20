South Africa: Search Launched for House Robbery Suspects - Addo

press release

The South African Police Service in Addo in conjunction with detectives from the Uitenhage Cluster Operational Command Centre have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly broke into chalets that is situated next to the R335 in Addo. It is alleged that the suspects broke the windows of the chalets and climbed through it in order to rob colleagues, who are from Cape Town, during the early hours (03:40) of this morning, Wednesday, 19 September 2018.

It is further alleged that the suspects threatened the visitors with firearms and took clothing, cellphones and a laptop and fled on foot from the scene. Uitenhage Cluster detectives are investigating a case of house robbery and detectives are following up on all possible leads. The complainants did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The South African Police Service appeal to business owners to improve their security measures in an attempt to safeguard their visitors. No arrests were made as yet and anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 084 846 2273 or the Crime Stop toll-free number 08600 10111.