19 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Needs Community to Assist

The Kimberley SAPS are investigating a case of concealment of birth after the body of a new born baby was found on the lawn at a residential premises in Kirstenhof, Kimberley. The body was allegedly dragged onto the premises by dogs. The deceased was discovered by the residents on 07 July 2018 at about 18:00. No suspects has been arrested. The investigation continues.

In a separate incident on 14 December 2017 at about 13:30 the body of an unknown man was found at the Kimberley Municipal dumping site. The deceased was known as "Oupa" and is alleged to be from Douglas but spent most of his time at the dumping site. The deceased is an elderly, dark in complexion man and was dressed in a maroon jersey with black pants. The police are investigating an inquest into the death of the unknown man.

Anyone with information regarding the cases can call D/WO Pam Mafaro on 083 229 9537 or 053 838 4314. All information will be treated with the strictest of confidence. The investigation continues.

