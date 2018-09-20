Ghana: NGO Launches Programme to Improve Education

The Agorvie Youth for Sustainable Development (AY4SD), a non-governmental organisation has launched a programme "Build Back Better (BBB)" at Agorvie to inspire the youth to help provide quality education to the pupils in the community.

The BBB programme has seven project components out of which the AY4SD has initiated the implementation of three, namely; support for teaching and learning materials, support for sports and terminal quiz competition at Agorvie, in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The programme would be used as community reference model for sustainable development, and would focus on areas such as formal and non-formal education, climate smart agriculture, biodiversity conservation, waste management and sanitation, youth, gender and livelihood empowerment, peace, unity and security.

Mr Mathias Edetor, a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) advocate and a Volunteer of AY4SD in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, the organisation was formed in 2013 as Agorvie Youth Association but was later renamed Agorvie Youth for Sustainable Development in 2017, to reflect its reorientation towards sustainable development.

Mr Charles Michael Agbezuke, a SDG Advocate and a Volunteer of AY4SD said the objective of the organisation was to take collective actions that would meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the end of 2030.

Mr Kwamegah Datsomor, the Parent/Teacher Association Chairman of the Agorvie Basic School expressed gratitude to the members of the AY4SD for the introduction of the BBB programme to improve the educational standard of the pupils.

The AY4SD members presented 500 copies of SDGs branded exercise books and one climate change branded football to the Agorvie Basic School to increase awareness on the SDGs among the pupils

Mr Prince Agbemenya, Headmaster of Agorvie Basic School, expressed gratitude to the members of the AY4SD for the BBB programme. saying that, it would go a long way to support education.

Present at the function was Mr William Anani Akpozah, a representative of Torgbui Mlapah IV, Chief of Agorvie, community groups, parents and opinion leaders.