20 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zondo Deals Lynne Brown a Sucker Punch - 'Does She Deny Working With the Guptas?'

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

An application by former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown was abruptly dismissed by deputy chief justice and chairman of the State Capture inquiry, Raymond Zondo, on Thursday morning.

Former minister Lynne Brown failed on Thursday to meet a key requirement for the right to bring an application to cross-examine a witness because she didn't put up her version.

She sought to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on a reference in his testimony that Gupta patriarch, Ajay, had told him that the family "worked" with various people in government, including Brown.

Jonas made mention of Brown during his testimony about a meeting in Saxonwold where the Guptas allegedly offered him the job of finance minister and a R600-million bribe in exchange for favours.

While Brown's legal counsel, senior advocate Simmy Lebala had hoped to paint a picture for the Commission, to provide context in a build up to why Brown should be permitted to cross-examine Jonas, Zondo would have none of that.

"Where is her version?"

"Does she deny that she worked with them?"

"Does she deny that...

See What Everyone is Watching

