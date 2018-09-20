20 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Charged for Opening False Cases After Carnal Exploit

Police have arrested a man and a women after they opened false cases separately following an incident on 13 September 2018. Detectives were bemused following attempts by the two to mislead investigators despite a social media report of the incident being posted by a local security company.

The two suspects were charged for defeating the ends of justice following two separate reports of false cases. Tongaat detectives were able to link these cases to a report on social media by a local security company who described in detail how the man and women were robbed whilst engaging in sexual activity at a sugarcane field on the same day. Both victims were arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice. They appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court yesterday.

Initially the woman (47) reported that she was raped on 13 September 2018 at Cottonlands in Verulam. The case was reported to police a day after the incident and detectives took over the docket. A few days later the man (42) then alleged that he was hijacked by two suspects on Old Main Road in Tongaat on 13 September 2018. The case was opened at Tongaat police station four days after the incident.

Police are again warning members of the community to refrain from reporting false cases as police resources are wasted when police spend time and money investigating these matters. Police take all reports of crime seriously and those that open false cases will be caught out.

