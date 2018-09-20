South Africa: North West Tourism Honours the Best in the Tourism Sector Through Lilizela Awards, 21 Sept

press release

The Department of Tourism will on Friday the 21st of September 2018 honor the best of the best within the Tourism Sector in the North West Province with Lilizela awards. The event that will be held in the evening at the Rio Casino Resort in Klerksdorp.

Lilizela Tourism Awards are an opportunity to celebrate professionalism, creativity and innovation in the tourism industry. These awards are used as a platform to honour and celebrate tourism establishments which have risen above the rest and performed beyond measure by exhibiting excellence within the sector.

The winners from provincial events will become national finalists, and winners will be announced at a gala event on November 17 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Issued by: North West Tourism