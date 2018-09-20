20 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Condemns Horrific Death of Teacher At Ramotshere-Moiloa Technical School

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

North West Legislature's Committee on Education condemns the horrific death of teacher at Ramotshere-Moiloa Technical School

On Tuesday, 18 September 2018, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education and Sports Development led by Gaoage Molapisi, paid Ramotshere-Moiloa Technical School a visit to give support, and send condolences to all stakeholders affected by the sudden death of a 24-year-old teacher.

The tragedy came as a result of a 17-year-old learner who allegedly stabbed the teacher, Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate to death. The teacher was last seen reprimanding the learner not to skip queues during the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at the school, and later turned on the teacher by stabbing him to death in full view of other learners, it is alleged that the teacher died on the spot.

The committee is shocked and saddened by the incident, and condemns the barbaric, ghastly conduct of the learner, who left many to mourn the death of the mathematics teacher.

The Chairperson of the committee, Molapisi took concern at the level of ill-discipline and rebelliousness of learners that has taken a toll at schools not only in the province but South Africa as a whole. This incidence happened shortly after one learner pointed a gun at a teacher in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg.

"It is concerning to see the ill-discipline and rebelliousness, which have led most learners to believe that this is way of life and justifiable in society. In as much we have retracted corporal punishment from public schools, we believe that a stricter disciplinary action could be adopted to instil order and respect at schools,"

"It is saddening to witness a death of young gifted and dedicated teacher, who was always committed to ensure that he shapes the future of learners for a better one, to add more to black excellence," said Hon. Molapisi

The committee also made recommendations to look into the safety and security measures of the school together with the Department of Education and Sports Development to ensure not only the safety of learners and teachers, but of the property belonging to the school.

The Principal of the school, Michael Motsosi Molatlhegi, also requested the committee to assist in curbing a serious challenge of drug abuse and theft at the school.

"It is challenging to monitor and ensure good behaviour when our school has a large number of 1170 students with only 40 teachers on site, the surrounding impoverished environment also makes it heavier to deal with each student, who most have succumbed to drug abuse," said Mr Molatlhegi

The committee also encourages parents and society as whole to play their role in instilling order and correction within communities, and not expect teachers to carry this task alone.

"Parents' communities and law enforcement agencies, all need to play their role to ensure that together we raise caring and responsible citizens, to prevent more killings and crimes in our society

"We also give our sincere condolence to the family of Molokobate, to have solace and peace during this trying time," said Hon Molapisi

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

'Frustrating' Wait for Parents as School Sexual Predator Case is Delayed

Parents of the victims of the former Parktown Boys High School assistant water polo coach have described the wait for… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.