South Africa: North West Legislature Condemns Horrific Death of Teacher At Ramotshere-Moiloa Technical School

North West Legislature's Committee on Education condemns the horrific death of teacher at Ramotshere-Moiloa Technical School

On Tuesday, 18 September 2018, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education and Sports Development led by Gaoage Molapisi, paid Ramotshere-Moiloa Technical School a visit to give support, and send condolences to all stakeholders affected by the sudden death of a 24-year-old teacher.

The tragedy came as a result of a 17-year-old learner who allegedly stabbed the teacher, Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate to death. The teacher was last seen reprimanding the learner not to skip queues during the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at the school, and later turned on the teacher by stabbing him to death in full view of other learners, it is alleged that the teacher died on the spot.

The committee is shocked and saddened by the incident, and condemns the barbaric, ghastly conduct of the learner, who left many to mourn the death of the mathematics teacher.

The Chairperson of the committee, Molapisi took concern at the level of ill-discipline and rebelliousness of learners that has taken a toll at schools not only in the province but South Africa as a whole. This incidence happened shortly after one learner pointed a gun at a teacher in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg.

"It is concerning to see the ill-discipline and rebelliousness, which have led most learners to believe that this is way of life and justifiable in society. In as much we have retracted corporal punishment from public schools, we believe that a stricter disciplinary action could be adopted to instil order and respect at schools,"

"It is saddening to witness a death of young gifted and dedicated teacher, who was always committed to ensure that he shapes the future of learners for a better one, to add more to black excellence," said Hon. Molapisi

The committee also made recommendations to look into the safety and security measures of the school together with the Department of Education and Sports Development to ensure not only the safety of learners and teachers, but of the property belonging to the school.

The Principal of the school, Michael Motsosi Molatlhegi, also requested the committee to assist in curbing a serious challenge of drug abuse and theft at the school.

"It is challenging to monitor and ensure good behaviour when our school has a large number of 1170 students with only 40 teachers on site, the surrounding impoverished environment also makes it heavier to deal with each student, who most have succumbed to drug abuse," said Mr Molatlhegi

The committee also encourages parents and society as whole to play their role in instilling order and correction within communities, and not expect teachers to carry this task alone.

"Parents' communities and law enforcement agencies, all need to play their role to ensure that together we raise caring and responsible citizens, to prevent more killings and crimes in our society

"We also give our sincere condolence to the family of Molokobate, to have solace and peace during this trying time," said Hon Molapisi

