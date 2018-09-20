20 September 2018

South Africa: KZN Hunters Tracking Down Two Escaped Lions

Professional hunters are tracking down two lions which were spotted near a garage outside Vryheid, KwaZulu Natal, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosi Gwala said that it was unclear who the lions belonged to. However, there was speculation that they may have escaped from a nearby game reserve.

"A person was driving past Hennie's Garage in Gluckstadt this morning and they rushed to report it to SAPS," Gwala said.

"Professional hunters have organised to track them down, but I am not sure whether they have actually been caught yet."

Gwala confirmed that local farmers had complained that the lions were terrorising their cattle.

The Vryheid Herald reported that the lions were seen crossing the road at about 05:00 by a truck driver.

Farmer owners and dwellers in the Gluckstadt area were fearing for their cattle, as the lions had apparently left partially devoured carcasses in their wake, the paper reported.

Members of the community are encouraged to contact SAPS on 034 989 5506 if they see the lions.

