15 September 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Tops Internal Displacement Figures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia registered the largest number of internally displaced people in the first half of 2018, surpassing both Syria and the Democratic republic of congo.

In ethiopia, 1.4 million internally displaced people have been newly recorded, according to the latest figures from the Internal Displacement Monitoring centre (IDMc).

worldwide, there were 5.2 million new internal displacements associated with conflict and violence in the first half of 2018, based on the analysis of data from the 10 worst-affected countries.

IDMc's mid-year report shines a light on ethiopia, where new conflict broke out in Gedeo and west Guji zones in the south of the country earlier this year, triggering more than a million new displacements. Internal disputes between Somali and oromo citizens that flared up toward the end of 2017 also continued in 2018, according to the report.

Violence also continued to flare up in the oromia and Somali regional states, with 200,000 people fleeing their homes in the first half of the year. Another 500,000 people fled clashes in the last quarter of 2017.

Ethiopia

Police Seize 50 Guns at Checkpoint - Report

FBC reported the Federal Police Commission has today seized Turkish made 50 pistols at Entoto checkpoint, north of Addis… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.