Ethiopia Tops Internal Displacement Figures

Ethiopia registered the largest number of internally displaced people in the first half of 2018, surpassing both Syria and the Democratic republic of congo.

In ethiopia, 1.4 million internally displaced people have been newly recorded, according to the latest figures from the Internal Displacement Monitoring centre (IDMc).

worldwide, there were 5.2 million new internal displacements associated with conflict and violence in the first half of 2018, based on the analysis of data from the 10 worst-affected countries.

IDMc's mid-year report shines a light on ethiopia, where new conflict broke out in Gedeo and west Guji zones in the south of the country earlier this year, triggering more than a million new displacements. Internal disputes between Somali and oromo citizens that flared up toward the end of 2017 also continued in 2018, according to the report.

Violence also continued to flare up in the oromia and Somali regional states, with 200,000 people fleeing their homes in the first half of the year. Another 500,000 people fled clashes in the last quarter of 2017.