Ethiopia: Dispute Resolution Courts in the Pipeline

A new legal framework is underway to establish mediation courts for dispute resolution of civil cases to settle disagreements before they reach the formal courts.

The Federal Supreme Court is drafting the legal framework to establish the mediation court, and it is expected to be operational before the end of the current fiscal year.

The mediation court will be established at the First Instance Court and High Court levels and will grant disputing parties a three-month time period to reach an agreement.

The mediator will be chosen by the parties.