15 September 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Coffee, Tea Exports Generate $82m

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia generated 82 million dollars in the month of August, exporting 24,891tn of coffee, tea and spices. The revenue is 87pc of the target.

Coffee, the nation's major agricultural export commodity, took the lion's share in value and volume, generating 80.61 million dollars from 23,694tn of export.

Revenue generated from the three commodities during the past month is 15.3pc and 1.58pc higher in volume and value, respectively.

Though the country is in need of foreign currency, the export performance could not fully cover the two-month import bill of the nation, according to the International Monetary Fund.

During the recently ended fiscal year, Ethiopia generated 2.83 billion dollars from exports, meeting 54.1pc of the government's performance target

Ethiopia

Police Seize 50 Guns at Checkpoint - Report

FBC reported the Federal Police Commission has today seized Turkish made 50 pistols at Entoto checkpoint, north of Addis… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.