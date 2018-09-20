Ethiopia: Coffee, Tea Exports Generate $82m

Ethiopia generated 82 million dollars in the month of August, exporting 24,891tn of coffee, tea and spices. The revenue is 87pc of the target.

Coffee, the nation's major agricultural export commodity, took the lion's share in value and volume, generating 80.61 million dollars from 23,694tn of export.

Revenue generated from the three commodities during the past month is 15.3pc and 1.58pc higher in volume and value, respectively.

Though the country is in need of foreign currency, the export performance could not fully cover the two-month import bill of the nation, according to the International Monetary Fund.

During the recently ended fiscal year, Ethiopia generated 2.83 billion dollars from exports, meeting 54.1pc of the government's performance target