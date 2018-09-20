Ethiopia: Chinese Apparel Firm Eyes Ethiopia

China National Textile & Apparel Council, a large-scale textile company, disclosed its interest in investing in Ethiopia.

President Mulatu Teshome (PhD) discussed matters with a delegation composed of 52 members led by the company's General Manager Sun Ruizhe.

Many Chinese textile entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Ethiopia, according to Ruizhe.

"We have a clear understanding of government policy, high efficiency, incentives and privileges and also the comparative advantage of developing a textile industry in Ethiopia," he said.

The current stability of the country is the reason for a favourable investment attraction, according to Mulatu. The President briefed the delegation on the existing investment opportunities in various areas including textile and apparel sector.