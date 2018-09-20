15 September 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Code Enforcement Officers to Don New Uniforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Madebo Girma

The five million Birr procurement will supply 4,100 law enforcement officers with new uniforms

The city administration invested close to five million Birr to redesign the uniforms of 4,100 law enforcement officers to combat crimes committed by individuals donning similar uniforms to the ones worn by officers.

The new outfits were distributed to officers from the Code Enforcement Service Office starting in the Ethiopian New Year, which began last week. Each officer received two sets of complete uniforms.

The colour of the uniforms was changed to dark blue and black from the former grey and dark green. The new uniform added some new features including badges with the name of the department, the department logo and the Ethiopian flag.

"We caught some people involved in criminal activities wearing similar uniforms as our enforcement officers," said Henok Tadesse, communications officer of Code of Enforcement Service Office, "especially in the Piassa area."

The Bureau, established in 2013 with the collaboration of the city police commissioner to ensure stability in the city, distributed uniforms for the third time in two years.

Adama Garment Industry, a company established in 1991 to produce light fabric garments suited for shirts, supplied the new uniforms in three months time after it was awarded the contract. The garment company competed with seven other companies during the initial tender in October 2017. None of the other companies managed to pass the technical evaluation stage of the tender, except for Adama Garment.

The company is located in the city of Adama, some 100Km south of the capital and had previously supplied uniforms to the Addis Ababa City Administration Fire & Emergency Prevention & Rescue Authority and Addis Abeba Police Commission, according to Adissalem Abate, its financial head.

The officers are tasked with crime prevention, crowd management on city roads, control of illegal business activities and maintaining the general public safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the city. The code enforcers are trained in Tolay - a military camp in Jimma, some 346Km southwest of Addis Abeba.

Before procurement of the uniforms, all woreda offices within the city sent data related to the quantity, size and height of the uniforms required for officers assigned to the Code of Enforcement Service Office.

The Bureau is also planning to provide the officers with new shoes, according to Bayesa Tolosa, finance head of the Bureau.

The Office is directly accountable to the mayor's office, following an amendment to its establishment proclamation that placed it under the City's Justice Bureau.

Ethiopia

Police Seize 50 Guns at Checkpoint - Report

FBC reported the Federal Police Commission has today seized Turkish made 50 pistols at Entoto checkpoint, north of Addis… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.