15 September 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Opens New Job Opportunities

Addis Abeba City Administration plans to create over 161,000 job opportunities in the current fiscal year.

Over 2.4 billion Br has been earmarked jointly by Addis Saving & Credit Institution and theYouth Revolving Fund to finance the creation of jobs, according to Mikias Mulugeta, deputy head of the city's Micro & Small Scale Enterprises Development.

Over 50pc of the created jobs will go to the youth, of which 70pc is designated for women, according to Mikias.

The city administration formed a team with the mandate to identify businesses, stakeholders and unemployed youth. The plan will give more emphasis for construction, manufacturing, technology transfer and development.

To solve financial constraints and facilitate the job creation, preparations are already finalized to use the financial resource both from credit institution and the Youth Revolving Fund, according to Mikias.

