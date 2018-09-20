15 September 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Zenash Acts to Ensure Education Quality

Zenash Tayahcew, the spouse of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), inked a Memorandum of Understanding with two regional state education bureaus to construct five high schools in the regions.

oromia education Bureau and Southern regional education Bureau are the regional state institutions that signed an agreement with Zenash.

Three schools will be built in Southern Nations, Nationalities & Peoples' regional State, and two will be constructed in oromia regional State.

Aside from the issue of lower access to education, poor infrastructure at high schools in the two regional states remains prevalent, according to Zenash.

ethiopia is one of the poorest performing countries in sub-Saharan Africa where 4.5 million youth stay home rather than attend school.

"The schools will minimise such problems," she said.

reports also show that preschool education accessibility in ethiopia has only reached 45pc.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

