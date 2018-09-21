Liberia: 25 Liberians Depart for Israel

25 Liberian Christians from various churches are expected to join 150 others from around the world to attend this year's Feast of Tabernacles in Israel.

The delegation is attending the Feast of Tabernacles under a Christian world body known as the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).

This will be the first attendance of a delegation comprising Liberian Christians to this historic event, the Feast of Tabernacles, which has usually been held in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, since 1980.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) is expected to host the event.

According to research, every year Christians from all over the world flood the streets of Jerusalem, waving flags of Israel and the nations from which they come. It is a beautiful expression of solidarity for Israel and love for the Jewish people. Many of these Christians are inspired by biblical prophecy. According to Zechariah, there will come a time when people from all nations "will go up year after year to worship the King, the LORD Almighty, and to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles (Zechariah 14:16 NIV)."The Feast of Tabernacles, also sometimes called the Feast of Booths in some translations, is one of the biblical holidays described in Leviticus 23. Jewish people do not typically refer to it as "the Feast of Tabernacles," or "Booths," but more commonly refer to it by its Hebrew name: Sukkot. In January this year, a delegation comprising Liberian Christians will also travel to Israel to attend the "Envision Pastors and Leaders" which, according to Liberia National Director Apostle J. Aaron Wright, Sr., will last for ten days and will be characterized by teaching sessions.

At the end of the feast, a communion service will be held at the Garden Tomb where Christ Jesus was buried and resurrected.

"The 150 member delegation will travel to Galilee where they will tour almost all of the Biblical sites, including a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee as well as to view the Jordan River," Wright said.

Besides these activities, the Liberian Christian delegation will meet with members of the Israeli Parliament.

Mr. Wright said the members of the delegation will share with members of the Israeli Parliament how Liberians intend to move their country forward with the help of Israel in the area of agriculture, education, health and youth empowerment.

"Upon their return, there will be a Spiritual Reawakened because Zachariah 14:16 says, 'All those that have gone against Jerusalem or Israel must take upon themselves, members of all families of the earth to go to Jerusalem and celebrate the Feast of Tabernacle to serve the King,' and that is what this delegation will be doing for Liberia," he said.

On Tuesday, September 18, a prayer service was held at the Army of the Living Church on Old Road, Sinkor, for the Liberian Christian delegation to Israel, putting their travel and all activities in the hands of God.