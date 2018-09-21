President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the secretary/director-general of the campaign organisation for his re-election bid in 2019.

A statement issued by the senior special assistant on media to the president, Garba Shehu, recalled that Amaechi was the director-general of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 which oversaw the campaign strategies that won the elections and ushered in the current administration into office.

According to the statement, Amaechi will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.