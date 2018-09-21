20 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 20 People Cheat Death After Nyerere Ferry Capsizes, Sinks in Lake Victoria

Photo: The Citizen
The capsized ferry on Lake Victoria.
By Jesse Mikofu and Jonathan Musa

Ukerewe — At least 20 people cheated death after MV Nyerere capsized and sank in Lake Victoria.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Jonathan Shanna said the accident occurred on Thursday September 20. The ferry was heading to Ukara Island from Ukara.

The accident was also confirmed by Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronic Services Agency (TEMESA) regional manager Hassan Karonda.

"I am on my way to the scene and I will be in a better position to talk about the accident after I get there," he said.

The ferry has a capacity of about 100 passengers. However, the exact number of passengers who were in the vessel at the time of the accident was not established.

An eyewitness told this paper that more than 20 people were rescued by fishermen immediately after the accident occurred.

