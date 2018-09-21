Photo: SABC

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has lost his bid to get his job back at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Thursday.

Motsoeneng, who previously served as COO of the public broadcaster, wanted to be reinstated as group executive for corporate affairs.

Motsoeneng was dismissed in 2017 after he was found to have brought the public broadcaster into disrepute during a media conference he called to discuss the introduction of the infamous 90% local music quota to the broadcaster.

The SABC has welcomed the CCMA's decision.

"The decision vindicates the SABC's processes as procedurally and substantively fair. This is testimony of the effectiveness of the strategies that the SABC is embarking on to restore the credibility and integrity of the corporation," spokesperson Neo Momodu said in a statement on Thursday.

The SABC says it "remains committed to enforcing sound governance procedures aimed at re-establishing a culture of accountability within the public broadcaster".