21 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Cholera Cases Continue Declining

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Patients at the Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital for treatment.
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Cases of suspected cholera are beginning to decline in Harare following massive interventions put in place by the Government and its partners, Harare City acting health director Dr Clemence Duri has said.

Dr Duri said by end of day yesterday, the number of deaths remained at 32, a figure that was reported on Tuesday.

He said at the onset of the outbreak, at least two deaths were being recorded daily.

"This shows that communities are taking seriously health education being imparted to seek medical assistance early once they start observing cholera-related symptoms.

"It also reflects well on case management by our health workers, once patients are admitted," said Dr Duri.

He said suspected cases had also dropped from a high of about 1 000 cases a day at the peak of the outbreak to an average of about 150 cases per day.

"Cases are also going down. Yesterday, 195 people were seen at Glen View cholera treatment camp, 108 in Budiriro and 172 at Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital.

More on This

"These figures are much lower than we used to see in recent days," said Dr Duri.

As of yesterday, a total of 7 501 cases had been recorded since the first case of cholera was confirmed on September 6.

Glen View and Budiriro remained the epicentre with isolated cases reported in other parts of the country.

Since the declaration of the outbreak as a state of disaster by President Mnangagwa, on September 12, a number of interventions have been put in place to curb further spreading of the bacteria that causes cholera.

Since the declaration, Government has activated national and sub national structures through setting up of multi-stakeholder taskforce to coordinate and mobilise resources, intensified health education and set up of cholera treatment centres in Harare and other affected areas.

It has also mobilised additional personnel to assist in attending to patients, removed illegal vendors from the streets and temporarily closed affected schools in Glen View.

Government has also initiated plans to attend to water and reticulation systems in Harare, particularly in Glen View and Budiriro areas and launched an appeal of $64,1 million to assist in effectively containing the outbreak.

A number of organisations, including corporates have since contributed money and goods in response to the appeal.

More on This

Cholera Outbreak Takes Toll On Poor and Overpopulated Urban Communities in Harare

There is fear and uncertainty in Zimbabwe's capital as people at the centre of the latest outbreak struggle to cope with… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.