20 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Raid Abduba Dida's House, Find Sex Pills and Bedroom Studio - Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Police officers on Wednesday raided the house of former presidential candidate Abduba Dida in South C and found sex enhancing drugs and contraceptives among other things.

During the raid, six men and one woman were arrested. Police say they are suspected to have been involved in a yet-to-be-disclosed illegal activity.

Neighbours are said to have alerted an estate official after they noticed a high traffic of young people entering and leaving the house.

The estate official then engaged the police who raided the house.

An assortment of items including hard cash in foreign currency, laptops, cameras, identification cards and phones - some of which were hidden in mattresses - were confiscated in the raid.

STUDIO

In one room, a makeshift studio had been installed, and in another room school desks were found stacked on each other.

Police say they want to determine what the house was being used for and if illegal immigrants had been in the house and where they were from.

Neighbours said the occupants of the house had moved in September 2017.

The former Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate and the suspects were taken to the Lang'ata Police Station for questioning.

Kenya

Al-Shabaab Remains Major Security Threat to the Country

The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militant group remains a potent threat to security in the region, although its capacity to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.