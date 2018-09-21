Kenya: Police Raid Abduba Dida's House, Find Sex Pills and Bedroom Studio - Video

Police officers on Wednesday raided the house of former presidential candidate Abduba Dida in South C and found sex enhancing drugs and contraceptives among other things.

During the raid, six men and one woman were arrested. Police say they are suspected to have been involved in a yet-to-be-disclosed illegal activity.

Neighbours are said to have alerted an estate official after they noticed a high traffic of young people entering and leaving the house.

The estate official then engaged the police who raided the house.

An assortment of items including hard cash in foreign currency, laptops, cameras, identification cards and phones - some of which were hidden in mattresses - were confiscated in the raid.

STUDIO

In one room, a makeshift studio had been installed, and in another room school desks were found stacked on each other.

Police say they want to determine what the house was being used for and if illegal immigrants had been in the house and where they were from.

Neighbours said the occupants of the house had moved in September 2017.

The former Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate and the suspects were taken to the Lang'ata Police Station for questioning.