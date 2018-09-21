20 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Police Dispute Reports That Murder Victim's Tongue, Eye Removed

Mpumalanga police have disputed reports that body parts were missing from a murder victim who was found in her flat in Vosman, near Witbank, on August 29.

Dolly Mokoena's body was discovered by a relative who had gone to her apartment, police spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said.

Witbank News had reported that the 26-year-old's tongue and one of her eyes had been removed, but Sedibe disputed that.

"The allegations of the body parts missing are not true," Sedibe said.

He also disputed reports that any arrests had been made, saying police had opened an inquest into Mokoena's death.

Sedibe added the cause of death was still unknown as investigators hadn't received a post-mortem report yet.

