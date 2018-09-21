South Africa: Newborn Baby Found Alive At PE Dump Site

A newborn baby boy was found alive at a dump site in Wells Estate, Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The infant's mother has since been arrested.

Police were alerted after a community member heard the baby's cries in the early hours of the morning.

"On taking a closer look she discovered a newborn baby boy between rubbish, still alive and naked," Captain Andre Beetge said in a statement on Thursday.

After further investigation, police found a trail of blood from afterbirth which led them to the home of who they believed was the baby's mother.

Beetge said more evidence was collected at the house but the woman was not at home.

She was later arrested after she was found hiding at a nearby house.

"The 26-year-old mother will be facing charges of attempted murder and child abandonment," Beetge said.

The baby, who is currently receiving medical attention at Wells Estate Clinic, will be transferred to Dora Nginza Hospital.

News24